Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, CNMD, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 230,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 1,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 11,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, CNMD options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

