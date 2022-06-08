Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, BLNK, CVLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 153,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,078 contracts, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BLNK options, or CVLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.