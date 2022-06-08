Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, BLNK, CVLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 153,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,078 contracts, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

