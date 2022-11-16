Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, APO, MAXR

November 16, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 241,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 20,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 19,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) saw options trading volume of 3,261 contracts, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, APO options, or MAXR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

