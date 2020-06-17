Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, CHD, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 118,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 14,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) saw options trading volume of 11,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of CHD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,500 underlying shares of CHD. Below is a chart showing CHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 118,771 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

