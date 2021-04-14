Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRSN, CAR, NRZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN), where a total of 4,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 777,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 8,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) saw options trading volume of 19,928 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

