Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, CL, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 54,345 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 61,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 48,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 18,568 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 9,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CL options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
