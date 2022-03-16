Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, ACC, FLGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 98,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) options are showing a volume of 10,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of ACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of ACC. Below is a chart showing ACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 110.9% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ACC options, or FLGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
