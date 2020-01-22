Markets
MRCY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRCY, TNDM, DERM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 3,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 365,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 10,774 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dermira Inc (Symbol: DERM) saw options trading volume of 28,495 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of DERM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 18,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DERM. Below is a chart showing DERM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRCY options, TNDM options, or DERM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRCY TNDM DERM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular