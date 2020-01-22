Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRCY, TNDM, DERM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 3,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 365,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 10,774 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dermira Inc (Symbol: DERM) saw options trading volume of 28,495 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of DERM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 18,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DERM. Below is a chart showing DERM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

