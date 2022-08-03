Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MPW, DOCN, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 33,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 14,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 11,177 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,302 contracts, representing approximately 430,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, DOCN options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.