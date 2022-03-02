Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, SPGI, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 94,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 31,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 26,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,863 contracts, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, SPGI options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
