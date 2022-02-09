Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, BCOR, AJRD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 37,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blucora Inc (Symbol: BCOR) options are showing a volume of 2,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) options are showing a volume of 9,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
