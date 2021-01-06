Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MO, LRCX, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 45,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 22,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,532 contracts, representing approximately 553,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 7,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

