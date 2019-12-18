Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MO, ACN, ADS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 128,797 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.6% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 29,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 13,125 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) options are showing a volume of 5,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,300 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, ACN options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.