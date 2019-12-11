Markets
MNST

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MNST, VLO, CHTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total of 13,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,700 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 4,114 contracts, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

