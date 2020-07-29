Markets
MNRO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MNRO, SMAR, BAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), where a total of 1,519 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of MNRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of MNRO. Below is a chart showing MNRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 9,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 332,689 contracts, representing approximately 33.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 33,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

