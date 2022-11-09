Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, TSN, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 56,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 28,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 175,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 30,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

