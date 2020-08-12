Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, STMP, SAFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 4,379 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 437,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 735,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 2,554 contracts, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) options are showing a volume of 814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular