Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, SIVB, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 4,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 28,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

