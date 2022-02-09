Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, PRLB, EVRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 6,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) options are showing a volume of 3,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, PRLB options, or EVRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.