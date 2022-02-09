Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, PRLB, EVRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 6,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) options are showing a volume of 3,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, PRLB options, or EVRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.