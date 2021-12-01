Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, GRTS, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 3,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 392,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Gritstone bio Inc (Symbol: GRTS) saw options trading volume of 7,587 contracts, representing approximately 758,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of GRTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of GRTS. Below is a chart showing GRTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 29,322 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

