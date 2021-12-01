Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, GRTS, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 3,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 392,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Gritstone bio Inc (Symbol: GRTS) saw options trading volume of 7,587 contracts, representing approximately 758,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of GRTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of GRTS. Below is a chart showing GRTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 29,322 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

