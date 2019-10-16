Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, CAR, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 17,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 10,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 76,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CAR options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.