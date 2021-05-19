Markets
MCO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCO, ALGN, V

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total volume of 3,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 363,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,734 contracts, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 29,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCO options, ALGN options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO ALGN V

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular