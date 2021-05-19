Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCO, ALGN, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total volume of 3,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 363,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,734 contracts, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 29,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

