Markets
MCK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, UNH, CI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 20,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.4% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 40,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 6,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 13,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, UNH options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK UNH CI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular