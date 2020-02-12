Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, UNH, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 20,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.4% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 40,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 6,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 13,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

