Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MAS, DRI, UA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total of 19,507 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.9% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 11,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) options are showing a volume of 21,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAS options, DRI options, or UA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

