Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, CLFD, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 11,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

