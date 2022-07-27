Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, CHRW, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 12,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,278 contracts, representing approximately 627,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CHRW options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.