Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, CHRW, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 12,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,278 contracts, representing approximately 627,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, CHRW options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.