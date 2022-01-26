Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, WDAY, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 24,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 8,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 1,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
