Markets
LYB

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, SVMK, SAGE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total of 14,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) options are showing a volume of 8,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 3,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYB options, SVMK options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYB SVMK SAGE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular