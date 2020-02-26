Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, SVMK, SAGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total of 14,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) options are showing a volume of 8,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 3,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

