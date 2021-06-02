Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, DRI, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total volume of 7,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 701,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 5,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,544 contracts, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

