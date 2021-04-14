Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, MA, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 25,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 23,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 11,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

