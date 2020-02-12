Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, DENN, EFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 26,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) saw options trading volume of 1,762 contracts, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of DENN. Below is a chart showing DENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 2,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

