Markets
LULU

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, EBAY, WDAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 11,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 56,108 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,949 contracts, representing approximately 894,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, EBAY options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU EBAY WDAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular