Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, EBAY, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 11,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 56,108 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,949 contracts, representing approximately 894,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

