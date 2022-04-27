Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LSXMA, SBUX, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp - SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMA), where a total volume of 2,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 225,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 41,190 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSXMA options, SBUX options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
