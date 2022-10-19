Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, AKRO, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 18,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 6,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 45,109 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

