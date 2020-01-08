Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, ROST, M

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 7,125 contracts, representing approximately 712,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,900 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 72,931 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,200 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, ROST options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

