Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, PEP, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 24,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 22,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

