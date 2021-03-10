Markets
LNG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LNG, JNJ, MOS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 7,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 37,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 34,092 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, JNJ options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG JNJ MOS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest