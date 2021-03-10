Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LNG, JNJ, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 7,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 37,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 34,092 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

