Markets
LMT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, MTOR, DDOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 5,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 553,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR) options are showing a volume of 2,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MTOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of MTOR. Below is a chart showing MTOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 15,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, MTOR options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT MTOR DDOG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular