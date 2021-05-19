Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, MTOR, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 5,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 553,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR) options are showing a volume of 2,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MTOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of MTOR. Below is a chart showing MTOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 15,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, MTOR options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

