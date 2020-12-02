Markets
LMND

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, IGMS, ISRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 6,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 680,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS) options are showing a volume of 1,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of IGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of IGMS. Below is a chart showing IGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,452 contracts, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, IGMS options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND IGMS ISRG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular