Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, IGMS, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 6,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 680,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS) options are showing a volume of 1,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of IGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of IGMS. Below is a chart showing IGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,452 contracts, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, IGMS options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

