Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, F, GCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 15,523 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 6,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 786,015 contracts, representing approximately 78.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 62,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI) saw options trading volume of 10,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of GCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of GCI. Below is a chart showing GCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

