Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, ACIA, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total volume of 12,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 11,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Acacia Communications Inc (Symbol: ACIA) saw options trading volume of 2,361 contracts, representing approximately 236,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of ACIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ACIA. Below is a chart showing ACIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, ACIA options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

