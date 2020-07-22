Markets
LKQ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, ACIA, ANET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total volume of 12,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 11,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Acacia Communications Inc (Symbol: ACIA) saw options trading volume of 2,361 contracts, representing approximately 236,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of ACIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ACIA. Below is a chart showing ACIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, ACIA options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LKQ ACIA ANET

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular