Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LILAK, FB, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK), where a total of 12,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.2% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 373,816 contracts, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 21,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) saw options trading volume of 1,658 contracts, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
