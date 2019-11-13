Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LII, WSM, A

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total volume of 1,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 5,328 contracts, representing approximately 532,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 7,386 contracts, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

