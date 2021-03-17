Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, NOC, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 31,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 14,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, NOC options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.