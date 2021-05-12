Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, ALL, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 15,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 11,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,300 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,649 contracts, representing approximately 764,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

