Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LE, WDAY, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE), where a total volume of 1,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 138,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 12,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

