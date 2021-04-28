Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LC, TWO, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total volume of 18,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 15,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) saw options trading volume of 18,415 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 12,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 11,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LC options, TWO options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.