Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LB, TSLA, PCG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total volume of 180,754 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 45,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 292,540 contracts, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares or approximately 159.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring April 24, 2020, with 16,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 185,834 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 152.7% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 99,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

