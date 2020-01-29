Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LB, KNX, EBIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total volume of 65,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 13,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 16,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 13,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 2,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

