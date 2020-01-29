Markets
LB

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LB, KNX, EBIX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total volume of 65,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 13,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 16,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 13,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 2,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LB options, KNX options, or EBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB KNX EBIX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular