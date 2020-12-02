Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LASR, UCTT, BAC

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR), where a total of 3,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 412,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) saw options trading volume of 3,132 contracts, representing approximately 313,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of UCTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,200 underlying shares of UCTT. Below is a chart showing UCTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 473,197 contracts, representing approximately 47.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 57,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

